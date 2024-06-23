Why Pilates should be part of your fitness routine and where to join a class

The health and fitness landscape welcomes new trends and fads regularly – but there's one practice that has stood the test of time: Pilates. The practice, a system of controlled movements and mindful breathing, is no longer confined to rehabilitation clinics.

With a growing fan base and a diverse range of benefits, Pilates studios have taken over the fitness scene in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Karve, a popular studio in London, will open at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz on Sunday.

“Dubai is really a place for health and fitness with its young and active population,” says Gulsun Deniz, lead trainer at Tula Pilates + Wellness, Springs Souk. “Pilates has many benefits, and it can be a great complement to other sports and workouts.”

Pilates, often described as a mind-body exercise, was invented by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. He developed the method while recovering from various illnesses and injuries. He believed that strengthening the body's core muscles could help lead to optimal health and posture.

Although Pilates initially focused on rehabilitation, its potential to promote strength, flexibility and co-ordination has propelled it into mainstream fitness.

Pilates has evolved throughout the years, with various types designed for targeting specific goals and skill levels. Mat Pilates is the foundation of the practice, explains Deniz.

“I recommend Mat Pilates for people who are doing it for the first time," she says. "It is really where we learn the principles and philosophy of Pilates." Mat Pilates is performed on a mat, utilising body weight. It emphasises controlled movements and breathwork without using any equipment, making it ideal for beginners.

Reformer Pilates is equipment-based and is recommended for those already familiar with the basics. Photo: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash

There's also Chair Pilates, which, as the name suggests, involves a sturdy chair for support and balance during exercises. This option is well-suited for those with limited mobility or those recovering from injuries. Cadillac Pilates uses apparatus that features bars, straps and loops and is designed for more advanced exercises.

Also popular is Reformer Pilates, which uses a machine with springs and pulleys to add resistance and allow for a wider range of motion.

“All these three equipment-based Pilates are ideal for people who are more familiar with the practice,” says Deniz. "The reformer machine, for example, can be very good for people who require rehab after experiencing injuries, as well as expecting mothers who can use the machine comfortably."

Although some may think that Pilates is for a specific body type, she adds the practice is beneficial for “everyone who needs flexibility, strength and mobility”.

READ MORE Top fitness trackers on the market

“It is very important that everyone feels welcomed, motivated and supported in the classes they go to,” she adds. For beginners, Deniz recommends arriving early to meet the instructor before a class and do a quick introduction to the machine if needed.

While Pilates is known for its benefits to core strength and flexibility, Deniz says the practice also promotes better mind-body connection. “When Pilates is practised, more motor units are created in the brain about each body part, and this is important for a healthy functioning body,” she adds.

According to Shaazia Qureishi Kanchwala, co-founder of PAD: Pilates and Dance, The Greens, picking the right Pilates studio means choosing a style that you're keen to learn.

"It's also about deciding whether you'd like to work out with equipment or on the mat," she adds. "What’s also very crucial is finding an instructor and a studio whose vibe you like because, at the end of the day, you have to leave feeling great and everybody’s energy works differently in tandem with different people."

Studios in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Tula

Tula at Springs Souk offers pre and post-natal pilates sessions. Photo: Tula

Opened in February, the studio in Springs Souk features varied class offerings, including Reformer Pilates, Barre Pilates and Aerial Pilates, as well as pre and post-natal sessions. Clients can also book private Cadillac Pilates sessions.

Monday to Friday, 6.30am-8pm; Saturday, 8am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-7pm; from Dh175 per class; Springs Souk, Dubai; 055 474 0012

Posture

The boutique Pilates-focused studio recently opened a second location, this time in Downtown Dubai. The minimalist venue features several reformer machines, offering flow, tempo and tower classes in groups. The studio, which also has a Palm Jumeirah venue, offers mat Pilates classes as well as vinyasa yoga. Meditation and sound healing are also on the cards for more holistic sessions.

Daily, timings vary; from Dh168 per class; Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah; thisisposture.com

Cima

The new women-only studio in Jumeirah Village Circle has three studios in one hub. The reformer studio comprises eight machines with a choice of beginner, intermediate and all-level classes. There's an aerial studio, too, as well as a general wellness area for yoga, mat and barre sessions.

Monday to Friday, 7am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 8am-5pm; from Dh130 per class; Jumeirah Village Circle; 052 689 0628

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha in Abu Dhabi offers access to the beach. Leslie Pableo for The National

Although the expansive women-only wellness hub in Abu Dhabi is most popular for its beach and padel facilities, the 34,000-square-metre venue also offers Reformer Pilates classes. Other amenities include a shaded infinity pool, a spa and a restaurant. Children are welcome and there's an indoor playground.

Daily, 7am-10pm; from Dh156 per class for non-members; Al Bateen; matcha-albateen.ae