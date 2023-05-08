Dubai teenager sets Guinness World Record to help raise autism awareness

A 13-year-old autistic boy living in Dubai has broken a Guinness World Record, creating a model of the number 44 using 44,000 magnets.

The number has a special significance for Indian Amit Ramkumar and all those with his condition, as one in 44 people in the US is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Not only did young Amit make history but he has also followed in the footsteps of his father, who holds 18 Guinness World Records of his own.

“Amit was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old,” Ramkumar Sarangapani, Amit's father, told The National from the family home.

“At the time, it turned our world upside down and we abandoned plans to have another child so we could devote our time to developing his growth.

Quote He [Amit] has such a thirst for knowledge. His memory is incredible Ramkumar Sarangapani, Amit's father

“He didn’t start speaking until he was in the third grade at school.”

Amit is a pupil at Primus Private School, Dubai, where he is accompanied by a learning support assistant.

With the help of eight years of therapy and education, a special talent has emerged.

“He has an incredible memory. He will ask you your birthday and remember it,” said his father.

“Amit has memorised about 500 people’s birthdays and is able to list off whoever’s birthday is on any particular date.”

To prove the point, he asked his son whose birthday it was that day. Amit immediately rattled off a list.

Amit has followed in the footsteps of his father, Ramkumar Sarangapani, who holds 18 Guinness World Records of his own, including the record for biggest playing card. Chris Whiteoak / The National

It soon became apparent that Amit was an autistic savant — the term referring to someone with autism who has an extraordinary area of specific knowledge or skill.

Amit is also a keen collector of toy cars. The coffee table in the living room hosts a selection of vehicles — set out just the way he likes them.

“If we move them at all, he will just put them back the way they were. He remembers exactly how they were laid out,” said his father.

“He’s loved toy cars since he was very young. When he was building the display with the magnets, I promised him that he would get a new car when he was finished.”

Amit interrupted the interview to ask me where I was from. When I told him I was from Ireland, he rushed over to a map on the wall to see where that was.

“He has such a thirst for knowledge,” said his father.

“His memory is incredible.”

Shattered previous record

Amit’s mother Mahalakshmi Sankaran said her son’s ability to remember information constantly astonishes her.

“In a split second, he can say exactly what his dad was wearing on a particular day when he was in grade one,” she said.

“He knows all the birthdays of the people he came across in his life.”

Amit broke the world record at his school. In fact, he not only broke the record — he shattered it.

The previous record for the most magnets used in a display was a little more than 10,000.

His success with breaking a world record should come as little surprise, given his father’s prowess in that arena.

On display in the living room wall is a massive king of hearts playing card.

Read More The way we understand autism needs to be reframed

It was created by Mr Sarangapani and it is officially the largest playing card in the world, measuring 2.87 metres in height.

His world records do not end there.

He also made the world’s largest business card, measuring 6 square metres, and the world’s largest desk calendar, which measures a little over 6 square metres.