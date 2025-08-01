Participants beat the heat as Dubai Mallathon gets up and running

A new month-long community initiative which aims to inspire physical activity in Dubai is up and running, attracting walkers and runners from near and far.

The Dubai Mallathon got under way in climate-controlled facilities at nine shopping malls on Friday and will run every day in August from 7am until 10am.

The free event is designed to promote an active lifestyle, and aligns with the Year of Community campaign, the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33.

The initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is an affordable option for those looking to keep fit and maintain exercise routines during the heat of summer.

Dr Sara Martinez, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at NMC Royal Hospital, ran four laps of Dubai Hills Mall, an overall distance of just over 11km, in 43 minutes and 16 seconds.

“This is a fantastic initiative that I believe will motivate more people to exercise and move more in a fun, safe environment, which is especially important due to the high temperatures in August that restrict people’s outdoor activity levels,” she said.

“As a doctor, I believe it is so important that the nation’s leaders look to promote a heath lifestyle. This helps prevent so may diseases that are currently the main health burden in most developed counties across the world.

Dr Sara Martinez running the first Mallathon at Dubai Hills Mall. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“In my field of orthopaedics, all of these issues can result in muscular skeletal problems. By leading a healthy lifestyle and introducing exercise into our daily routine, we can reduce significantly the morbidity and mortality within our community.”

Community spirit

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and organised in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the event is supported by a broad network of public and private partners. Other activities held as part of the Mallathon will engage the public daily across participating malls, offering further opportunity to integrate fitness pursuits into their daily routines.

A full calendar of events, including sports challenges and community competitions for people of all ages and interests, is also slated for weekends. At the Mall of the Emirates in Friday Ahmed Mustafa, 27, a radiologist from Sharjah, drove 40 minutes from his home to take part, running 13.5km in an hour and 45 minutes.

Ahmed Mustafa took part in the first day of the Mallathon. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Usually I keep fit by weightlifting, callisthenics and also some kind of cardio work, but it's very hard to do this outside, so I have to go to a gym for treadmill running or walking. I do love running, so this has been really good.”

During weekend events, organisers said prizes will be up for grabs, including more than 40 iPhones, 10 tablets, shopping vouchers and gift cards in a bid to boost community participation.

Events are being organised at nine of the city’s most prominent malls: Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City and Festival Plaza.

Denis Otieno, a personal trainer from Kenya who led a pre-run warm up, said people thinking of running for the first time should start off slow and build up their duration through the summer.

“Fitness is a journey and some people don’t have the opportunity to exercise at a gym or outdoors during the summer, so this is a great alternative,” he said.

“Some people will want to run 10km or even 15km, as they want to challenge themselves. Anyone taking part should consider some kind of warm up first as running on the hard ground can be tough on the joints. It has been great to see families coming down here to run with their children, hopefully it can inspire them.”

Personal trainer Denis Otieno urged those not used to running to ease themselves in. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Incentives to take part

Those attending Mallathon events will be offered free health check-ups, nutritional consultations and access to healthy food options provided by select restaurants and retail outlets, reinforcing the initiative’s wellness-first vision.

As part of the Mallathon, another initiative titled Walking for Better Health will be hosted by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with the participating malls.

This aims to encourage senior citizens and residents to stay physically active in a secure, engaging space tailored to their needs.

“This initiative reinforces the importance of making physical activity a daily habit and underscores Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sport,” said Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the Dubai Sports Council.

“Whether in world-class indoor and outdoor venues or modern, globally recognised shopping malls, Dubai provides the ideal environment for active living.”

