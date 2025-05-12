Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said that collaborations with companies like Google were helping to bolster the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Wam
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said that collaborations with companies like Google were helping to bolster the Dubai Economic Agenda,Show more

Future

Technology

Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai's technology partnerships after Google visit

Crown Prince explores company's AI initiatives

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 12, 2025