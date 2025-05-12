Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai's technology partnerships after Google visit

Dubai's collaborations with companies on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence are helping to secure the emirate's position as a “global digital economy hub”, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/31/tiktoks-chief-executive-shou-zi-chew-meets-sheikh-hamdan-crown-prince-of-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/31/tiktoks-chief-executive-shou-zi-chew-meets-sheikh-hamdan-crown-prince-of-dubai/">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said after visiting Google's Dubai offices. In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said he had explored the company's latest AI initiatives. “We take pride in our long-standing partnerships with global technology leaders who have chosen Dubai as their regional hub,” he wrote. Sheikh Hamdan, who also posted a video showing his visit, added that collaborations with companies like Alphabet-owned Google were playing a significant role in advancing the goals of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/22/sheikh-hamdan-says-public-private-partnership-key-to-dubais-d33-agenda/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/02/22/sheikh-hamdan-says-public-private-partnership-key-to-dubais-d33-agenda/">Dubai's D33</a> economic agenda. D33, launched in 2023, seeks to double the size of Dubai’s economy. The 10-year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/06/dubai-gdp-grows-by-31-in-first-nine-months-last-year/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/06/dubai-gdp-grows-by-31-in-first-nine-months-last-year/">economic plan</a> also aims to establish Dubai as the world’s safest and most connected city, and a preferred destination for major international companies and investments. Sheikh Hamdan's visit to Google's Dubai offices comes after several recent developments related to the UAE and Google. Early last month, UAE officials announced the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/">creation of a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence</a> with support from Google. The centre is expected to involve the creation of more than 20,000 jobs and help attract foreign investment estimated at $1.4 billion by 2030, according to state news agency Wam. It will also help to prevent billions of dollars in cyber crime-related losses. In recent weeks, Google, along with Nvidia and Saab, participated in an inaugural event for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/18/uae-trends-research-advisory-washington/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/18/uae-trends-research-advisory-washington/">UAE think tank Trends Research and Advisory</a>, as it opened an office in Washington. Dubai, like the rest of the UAE, aspires to be a leader in the burgeoning AI sector. Late last month, Sheikh Hamdan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/sheikh-hamdan-launches-dubai-ai-academy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/25/sheikh-hamdan-launches-dubai-ai-academy/">launched the Dubai AI Academy</a> which hopes to educate 10,000 emerging and experienced leaders on AI, and also position the emirate as a leading provider of training and certification programmes.