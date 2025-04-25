Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai AI Academy

Dubai will become the destination of choice for anyone hoping to play a leading role in the artificial intelligence sector, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/sheikh-hamdan-mydubai-communities/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has said. He spoke as he launched the Dubai AI Academy on Friday. The initiative has the goal of educating 10,000 emerging and experienced leaders and positioning the city as a leading provider of AI training and certification programmes, the Dubai Government Media Office said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> AI Academy will collaborate with renowned academic institutions including Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, Udacity, and the Minerva Project. “Dubai will be the destination of choice for those who are seeking to lead the future of artificial intelligence,” said Sheikh Hamdan. We will continue to support impactful initiatives that showcase the promising and diverse applications of AI, and the opportunities it offers to accelerate economic growth and advance progress across government, education, and society.” The launch of the project took place during Dubai AI Week which ran from Monday at the Museum of the Future, with more than 30,000 participants. “Artificial intelligence is driving an unprecedented transformation in human history, reshaping how individuals, institutions, and governments think and operate,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “Those who are best prepared for the future are the ones building the foundations today – by enabling ecosystems, empowering talent, and ensuring responsible AI governance. “We are moving forward with determination to seize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence to design a better future. “The next phase will see more AI companies established in Dubai, greater engagement with global experts, and new directives issued to government leaders to develop comprehensive strategies for AI adoption that will enhance quality of life and deliver positive impact across society.”