This is the age of artificial intelligence, says Dubai Crown Prince

There needs to be global collaboration as the world enters the age of artificial intelligence, said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/sheikh-hamdan-mydubai-communities/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Sheikh Hamdan made his comments while visiting various activities being held as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/dubai-digital-twin-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/21/dubai-digital-twin-ai/">Dubai AI Week </a>from April 21 to 25 in the Museum of the Future. He stressed how AI has already become an integral part of a range of sectors, the Dubai Government Media Office reported. “This is the age of artificial intelligence,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “Global collaboration is the most effective way to maximise its benefits and expand its positive impact on societies. "Dubai is proud to welcome AI experts from around the world to explore new frontiers for this technology, drive growth and enhance quality of life." Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai was at a vital point of implementing AI. “The world is witnessing unprecedented scientific and technological advancements," he said. "We are at a crucial phase in which we seek to position Dubai among the world’s most advanced and agile cities in embracing and shaping technological transformation. "Our aim is to harness every opportunity to strengthen our economy, enhance our society and build the future we envision.”