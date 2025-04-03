Sheikh Hamdan launches online platform to promote Dubai community wellbeing

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Thursday launched a website called MyDubai Communities. The digital platform will “give citizens, residents and visitors the opportunity to discover communities across Dubai that share their passions and interests,” Sheikh Hamdan said. It is intended to prioritise the well-being and happiness of all people in the emirate, he added. The launch comes during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/" target="_blank">UAE’s Year of Community</a> and the new platform is “another significant step towards cementing Dubai’s reputation as the best city to visit, live and work in,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post on X. “We invite everyone to actively engage with the platform and to take advantage of the many opportunities it provides to participate in community activities and events,” he said. The new platform builds on the MyDubai project, launched in 2014 by Sheikh Hamdan to celebrate the everyday lives of people in the emirate. It was inspired by his call to create an autobiography of Dubai through social media. The platform offers access to about 100 interest-based communities, providing users with an opportunity to join groups aligned with their passions. It offers a community gateway, which enables users to discover events and hobbies across a variety of categories. These include recreational sporting events that bring together communities such as car enthusiasts, cyclists, runners or watersports fans. The platform also features cultural and professional events, including art workshops, reading clubs and networking sessions dedicated to specific groups such as mothers and women-only communities. As well as the Year of Community, the drive also aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to position the emirate among the world’s top three cities in terms of standard of living. In January, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> declared 2025 the Year of Community. In a post on X at the time, he urged “all those who call the UAE home” to help to contribute towards “improving your community and ensuring that our nation remains an inspiring model of progress and prosperity”. Under the slogan “Hand in Hand”, the national initiative reflects the leadership’s vision to foster a united and empowered community. “Hand in hand, we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, added that the “foundation of our nation’s strength lies in a united community, where individuals are connected, and care is extended to each other. A strong community thrives on fortified families, and lays the groundwork for a brighter future for generations to come”. The scheme is being overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.