Sheikh Hamdan welcomes baby girl and shares name on Instagram

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, </a>Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced the birth of his daughter in a social media post. In a story shared on his official Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan posted a birth card revealing that he and his wife have named their newborn daughter Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. The card that appeared online on Saturday was written in Arabic and English. It included a prayer that read: "Alhamdulillah for the blessing and the completion of grace. By the will of Allah, our daughter was born: Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum." The post also included a prayer asking for the child to be granted a heart full of faith and love for God, along with good health and well-being. This is the latest addition to Sheikh Hamdan’s family. In May 2021, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-celebrates-second-birthday-of-twins-rashid-and-shaikha/" target="_blank">he welcomed twins </a>– a boy named Rashid and a girl named Shaikha, and in February 2023 he announced the birth of another son,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/13/sheikh-hamdan-shares-first-picture-of-newborn-son-in-arms-of-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank"> Mohammed.</a> Sheikh Hamdan is a popular figure on social media, with more than 16 million followers on Instagram. He often posts photos and videos of his children, offering glimpses into his life as both a royal and a father. Last week, he shared an image showing him working out while his son Rashid mimicked his exercises in front of him.