Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid makes Enoc worker's day with surprise praise

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, has praised the dedication of a worker at the Enoc vehicle inspection and registration centre in Al Qusais. Sheikh Mohammed had received a mystery shopper's report about 46-year-old Youssef Al Blooshi that commended his hard work and initiative, prompting the Dubai Ruler to applaud his efforts on social media. “In a recent report I received from the mystery shopper, from the customer service centre for vehicle inspection and registration in Al Qusais, we followed Youssef Mohammed Abdullah, a hardworking, cheerful young man who takes the initiative to serve people and is keen to complete their transactions,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote in a post on X which has been viewed by over half a million people. “Customers gather around him and thank him for his service. Greetings to Youssef. We follow you, and other young men and women who are dedicated to serving the people, and who care about Dubai's reputation.” For Mr Al Blooshi, Thursday was just another day. He arrived on time, took a deep breath and smiled, bracing himself for the influx of customers. The father of two has been working at the centre for just over a month, having transferred from the Sharjah branch. His shift is from 8pm to midnight during Ramadan. The Qusais centre is one of the busiest in Dubai, with customer tokens running out at around 9.30pm – only 90 minutes after opening. During Ramadan, the centre operates from 8am to 4pm and from 8pm to midnight, with around seven representatives assisting more than 400 people each day. Most customers come during the evening shift. “You can imagine the pressure and the frustrations,” Mr Al Blooshi told <i>The National. </i>But he said he thrives under such conditions. “I’m a father and have been through the most difficult things in life. I’ve seen the worst times, so I’ve learnt that nothing is worth losing your temper over. When I get a disgruntled customer, I smile and do my best to help them. There is no greater reward than helping people.” Reflecting on the moment he realised Sheikh Mohammed had singled him out for his efforts, he said: “A customer came up to me holding his phone and said, ‘Youssef, this you?’ It took me a few minutes to believe it. Never in a million years did I imagine getting recognised for anything – and by the most important person in the world.” Mr Al Blooshi's advice to others who find work tough is: “Be honest and diligent in your work, and recognition will follow.” He added: “I’m living proof of that. I walk 10,000 steps a day, back and forth between customers at the centre, and I love every step and every minute of it. I didn’t do it because I thought someone was watching, but because I wanted to help people and resolve their issues – and look how that turned out.” Sheikh Mohammed often sends secret shoppers to government offices to test services. In 2019, he criticised <a href="https://www.thenational.ae/uae/government/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-criticises-poor-standards-at-dubai-government-service-centre-1.852096" target="_blank">poor standards at an Emirates Post office</a> after he was sent a picture of long queues. “I have received a photo from a secret shopper showing the level of services in Emirates Post,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “This is not our level. These are not our services. And whoever continues to provide such level of services will not be among my team.” In 2020, an app that allows Emiratis and residents to rate a government service was launched by the UAE Cabinet. The UAE Mystery Shopper app is available in eight languages and asks users to input information on their experiences with a service at a government office.