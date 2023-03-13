Sheikh Hamdan shares first picture of newborn son in arms of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a heartwarming family picture of his newborn son and his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed is seen cradling his grandson, Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, in his arms in an endearing image shared on social media.

Sheikh Hamdan is shown watching on in the background of the snapshot of three generations of Dubai's royal family.

The Instagram post received more than 12,000 likes within 20 minutes of being shared on the platform.

Sheikh Hamdan has more than 15 million Instagram followers.

He posted an image of a pair of hands holding two small feet to announce the newest member of his family on February 25.

Underneath was a prayer that read: "Dear God make him bloom well and make him the sight of our eyes and make him a blessing for us."

Mohammed is Sheikh Hamdan's third child. He and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had twins on May 20, 2021.

Twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha have since made various appearances on Sheikh Hamdan's page.

On their first birthday, Sheikh Hamdan shared photos to commemorate the occasion.

On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a video in which he asked Rashid to kiss a painting of President Sheikh Mohamed, to mark the UAE leader's 62nd birthday.