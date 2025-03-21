Sheikh Hamdan announces Dh277m bonuses for Dubai government employees

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/13/sheikh-hamdan-approves-the-development-of-17080-new-affordable-homes-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced Dh277 million in performance-related bonuses for the emirate's government staff. Sheikh Hamdan revealed the bonuses in a post on social media platform X, in which he praised government employees for their dedication and commitment. “We have approved AED 277 million in performance-based bonuses for civilian employees of Dubai Government entities,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “To the Dubai Government team, your dedication and commitment have been key to Dubai’s success, constantly raising excellence in government service. We are confident that with your efforts, Dubai will continue to rise on the global stage.” The bonus scheme is the culmination of the emirate's achievements over the past year, reported state news agency Wam. It added that the scheme reflected the efficiency of government performance in helping to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness while solidifying its position as one of the most advanced and innovative cities in the world.