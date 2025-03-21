Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said government workers have been key to Dubai’s success. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said government workers have been key to Dubai’s success. Photo: Dubai Media Office

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan announces Dh277m bonuses for Dubai government employees

Bonus scheme rewards staff for their dedication, says Dubai Crown Prince

The National

March 21, 2025