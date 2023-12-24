Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh152 million bonus for government workers in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved Dh152 million for government workers in the emirate.

The bonus payouts were announced on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by the Dubai Media Office on Sunday afternoon.

“[Sheikh Hamdan] approves the disbursement of a performance-based bonus totalling AED152 million to civilian employees of Dubai Government entities,” wrote the emirate's media office.

“The decision is aimed at motivating employees to consistently excel in their performance.”

News of the bonus plan comes days after it was announced that New Year's Day was confirmed as a public holiday for government workers in the UAE.