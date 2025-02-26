Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai government staff can have flexible working during Ramadan

Dubai Government employees will be given flexible and remote <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/25/uae-ramadan-working-hours-private-sector/" target="_blank">working hours during Ramadan</a>. This will extend to flexible working for three hours each day and working from home for two days per week. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, directed the Dubai Government to impose the rules for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">holy month</a>. Employees must complete five and a half hours of work from Monday to Thursday and three hours of work on Friday. The provision depends on “job requirements, work conditions, and the nature of their responsibilities”. Working <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/23/ramadan-2025-working-hours/" target="_blank">hours for the public sector</a> were announced on Sunday. A normal day will be from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm on Fridays. Working hours for workers in the private sector will be reduced by two hours a day. Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, subject to confirmation from the UAE's moon-sighting committee.