Ramadan working hours announced for public sector

Working hours for the public sector during the month of <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> have been announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm on Fridays. The FAHR also said that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules, in line with their specific requirements and within the limits of the working hours approved a day. Ramadan is this year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/first-day-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">expected to begin on Saturday</a>, March 1, however, the start date will be confirmed by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE's</a> moon-sighting committee. Each month in the Islamic calendar lasts 29 or 30 days, with its start heralded by the sighting of the new crescent moon. This means that the start date of Ramadan, and Eid Al Fitr, are not known long in advance. If Ramadan does begin on March 1 as projected, the final day of the holy month will either be on March 29 or March 30. Ramadan will begin about three weeks before the end of spring term for many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education" target="_blank">schools</a>. Ramadan is the ninth and most holy month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers, during Ramadan. For Muslims, Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food. It is also a time when people strengthen their faith through Quran recitation and prayer. The exact date will be decided by the Moon-sighting committee, a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the UAE's Islamic authority. The Islamic calendar is decided by Moon phases, which are either 29 or 30 days long. The presence of a new Moon signals the start of a month. The committee will begin searching for the new crescent Moon after maghrib prayers on the 29th day of Shaban, the month preceding Ramadan. If it cannot be seen, it is considered to be the 30th day of the month. However, if the new crescent is spotted, Ramadan begins the next day.