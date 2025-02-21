UAE to send 300 tonnes of food on three flights to Gaza in Ramadan aid drive

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/20/largest-uae-aid-ship-set-for-gaza-as-fragile-truce-holds/" target="_blank">UAE</a> will send 300 tonnes of essential food supplies to Gaza on aid flights over the next day three days to offer crucial support to embattled Palestinians during Ramadan. The first 100 tonnes of staple goods – which include flour, rice and cooking ingredients – were loaded on to a plane at Fujairah International Airport on Friday, which is due to set off for Al Arish in Egypt in the coming hours. Two more planes – each carrying 100 tonnes of food – are due to take off from Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday and Sunday under the humanitarian drive. The holy month is expected to be observed across the Arab world from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/13/first-day-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">Saturday, March 1</a>, but the exact start date will be confirmed closer to the time by the sighting of the crescent Moon. Ramadan will be marked as a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel continues to hold, against the backdrop of regional outcry over US President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/20/steve-witkoff-gaza-right-of-return/" target="_blank">proposal</a> to take over the Gaza Strip and displace its Palestinian citizens. President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during talks in Abu Dhabi that the UAE strongly opposes any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza. The UAE leader said rebuilding efforts in Gaza should be underpinned by a “comprehensive and lasting peace” based on a two-state solution. This was reinforced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/11/anwar-gargash-syria-uae-model/" target="_blank">Dr Anwar Gargash</a>, diplomatic adviser to the President, who wrote on X that the UAE’s message “is with fair rights, alleviating human suffering and supporting the path of peace, stability and prosperity”. “Following the mission of Gallant Knight 3 [the UAE's aid campaign for Gaza], we are sending a new batch in the holy month of Ramadan to support our family and friends there,” said Yousef Al Marshoodi, general manager of Al Fujairah Charity Association, which is part of the charitable drive. “The aid will be a combination of packaged food and sweets and cooking ingredients like flour and rice.” He said the food parcels would be delivered to Gaza about a week before Ramadan begins. Chronic food shortages in Gaza – fuelled by the continued war – are keenly felt during a month in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset to strengthen their faith. The Fujairah Charity Association and the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Humanitarian Foundation worked with the UAE government to provide the food supplies for Friday's flight. Launched in 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed, Operation Gallant Knight 3 has been carried out in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE. More than 55,000 tonnes of aid has been delivered through air, and across sea and land, with more than 500 air trips, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries used to carry goods from Egypt into Gaza. Additionally, an air drop operation has delivered more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid by parachute in inaccessible areas. At least 48,319 Palestinians have been killed and 111,749 wounded since the war began in October 23, according to latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry. Most of Gaza's residents have been displaced by the fighting and many areas have been reduced to rubble.