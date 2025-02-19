UAE President rejects displacement of Palestinians in talks with Rubio

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the UAE strongly opposes any attempt to displace the Palestinian people from Gaza, during talks in Abu Dhabi. The UAE leader underlined that rebuilding efforts in Gaza should be underpinned by a “comprehensive and lasting peace” based on a two-state solution. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rubio also reviewed ways to bolster long-standing ties between the countries in the discussions. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/18/saudi-crown-prince-and-rubio-discuss-regional-developments/" target="_blank">Mr Rubio</a> earlier arrived in the UAE for the latest stop on a Middle East tour in which efforts to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine have been top of the agenda. The former Florida senator, who was appointed to Donald Trump's administration last month, will be a key figure in guiding US foreign policy, particularly in supporting a global quest to bring about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/18/us-and-russian-officials-meet-in-saudi-arabia-for-ukraine-war-talks/" target="_blank">peace in Europe</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/07/secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-to-visit-middle-east-after-trump-upends-us-policy/" target="_blank">Middle East</a>. He met Sheikh Mohamed at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank"> International Defence Exhibition and Conference</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/20/uaes-defence-conglomerate-edge-presents-11-new-autonomous-products-at-idex-2023/" target="_blank">(Idex)</a>, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, and also held talks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Rubio had been welcomed in Abu Dhabi by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Martina Strong, US ambassador to the UAE. His visit to the Emirates comes a week after he spoke to President Sheikh Mohamed by phone to discuss the Israel-Gaza war. The UAE leader underlined the need to maintain security and stability in the region, based on a two-state solution. They also discussed ways to strengthen co-operation across various fields as part of the strategic relationship between the nations. The US Secretary of State has already visited Israel and Saudi Arabia in recent days and was also due to travel to Doha as part of the tour, the US State Department has said. On Monday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/18/saudi-crown-prince-and-rubio-discuss-regional-developments/" target="_blank">Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman</a> told Mr Rubio that Riyadh was looking forward to working with President Donald Trump's administration, and the two sides could work together towards positive outcomes for “many countries around the world”. Prince Mohammed and Mr Rubio discussed regional developments during their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/17/us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-in-saudi-arabia-for-ukraine-war-talks/" target="_blank">meeting</a>, before talks began on Tuesday in Riyadh between US and Russian officials. “We're glad to work with you and with President Trump,” the Crown Prince told Mr Rubio. “His administration made a decision and we can work for positive things for Saudi Arabia and America, and also for many countries around the world.” According to a statement on the meeting carried by Saudi state media, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop ties. There was no mention of Gaza in the Saudi statement. Mr Rubio's trip comes after disputed proposals by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza Strip</a> and for America to “take ownership” of the war-ravaged enclave. Saudi Arabia responded swiftly at the time with a strongly worded condemnation and rejection of the proposal.