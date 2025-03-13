Sheikh Hamdan approves development of 17,080 new affordable homes in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has approved plans to develop 17,080 affordable residential units in the city. The first phase of the 1.46 million-square-metre project spans six sites in Al Mueisim 1, Al Twar 1, Al Qusais Industrial 5 and Al Leyan 1. The announcement, aimed at skilled professionals in the emirate, is part of Dubai’s Affordable Housing Policy and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/03/sheikh-mohammed-unveils-new-master-plan-for-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan</a>. “We are committed to offering a range of housing options and we welcome all ideas that contribute to a cohesive and prosperous society that embraces diversity – Dubai is a city for everyone," Sheikh Hamdan said. The new residential units will be offered at affordable rental rates, with access to key infrastructure and essential services. The project will be overseen by the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning and implemented by the Dubai Land Department, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the General Directorate for Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Real Estate Corporation. The new residential projects were among several initiatives approved by Sheikh Hamdan at the Executive Council of Dubai’s March meeting. Other policy's approved include teacher training initiatives to enhance Arabic language and Islamic studies. The Dubai Protocol for Curriculum Enhancement and the Emirati Teacher Recruitment and Training Programme are among the initiatives being introduced. They aim to increase the number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/23/emirati-teacher-in-running-for-1m-global-prize-takes-pride-in-raising-generations/" target="_blank">Emirati teachers </a>in Arabic language and Islamic studies, focusing on teaching methods from early childhood to pre-primary levels. “This policy is a collaborative effort involving education providers, experts, and parents to equip students with a strong foundation in these essential subjects,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “It presents an opportunity to strengthen the capabilities of future generations, enrich school curricula, modernise learning tools, and empower Emirati teachers.” Sheikh Hamdan also approved a one-year pilot phase to allow for flexible working in the legal profession. The Independent Legal Consultant Project will enable Dubai citizens to practise legal consultancy independently, without the need to establish a physical office. “The legal profession is evolving and we encourage Emiratis to explore the opportunities in this dynamic field," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Dubai remains a hub for entrepreneurship, supporting innovative work models that promote work-life balance and enhance quality of life.” The pilot phase covers real estate and personal status law, and all applicants must have a minimum of two years of legal experience, as well as meeting other criteria such as passing an assessment and completing a training programme in the relevant field.