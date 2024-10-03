Sheikh Mohammed unveils new master plan for Expo City Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday approved a new master plan to position Expo City Dubai as a catalyst for the emirate's development. Sheikh Mohammed said the district - which hosted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/02/remembering-expo-2020-dubai-looking-back-at-the-pavilions/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a> and last year's Cop28 climate talks - would become a "hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors" and was central to a long-term vision to "propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity". The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/dubai-2040-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-urban-master-plan-1.1183432" target="_blank">blueprint </a>will see the district become the global headquarters for DP World, one of the country's leading businesses, and will feature an expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre. Spanning 3.5 sq km, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 people and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors. “A decade ago, we paved the way for a new city to rise within Dubai – one that would host the world, drive innovation and sustainability, and propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity," Sheikh Mohammed said. "Together, as a community, we have been on a remarkable journey, and today we reveal a new chapter in our long-term vision to advance our ambitions. “The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors." The strategy is critical to the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said Expo City Dubai was a testament to the emirate's ambitions. "The new master plan for Expo City Dubai positions it as a blueprint for the cities of tomorrow and plays a crucial role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Dubai never ceases to evolve, launching major projects and unique initiatives that consolidate its status as a leader across sectors. As Dubai continues to transform, we remain committed to fostering innovation and empowering talent, ensuring our city leads by example in shaping a prosperous, sustainable future." The plan shows five districts designed as an efficient grid system featuring a smart transportation system and a network of green and blue spaces. To the north of the city, Expo Hills will offer a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields to the south will serve as a model for healthy living, with a school, sports fields and open performance areas. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment for innovative and entrepreneurial businesses that share Expo City’s commitment to sustainability and progress, including the Emirates Group’s innovation hub. Expo Downtown, anchored by DEC, will extend from the metro station to the eastern edge of the site and include the landmark Al Wasl dome, as well as the new floating Terra Gardens, and Terra Tower – a mixed-use high-end hospitality and office tower, which will be the tallest on site. Linking Expo City to Expo Valley – where construction is already under way – the Expo Forest will offer social amenities, educational spaces and recreation areas embedded in a natural environment and inspired by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. “The approval of the new master plan further validates DP World’s decision to relocate its global headquarters to Expo City Dubai – a prime location next to Dubai’s Logistics Corridor, linking all the major shipping lines of the world that call on Jebel Ali Port with Al Maktoum International Airport," said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group chairman and chief executive. Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said the master plan would bolster the growth of Dubai South and the emirate as a whole. "Expo City Dubai’s new master plan builds on the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport to provide a significant strategic advantage for businesses in Dubai South, offering unparalleled convenience and enhancing their ability to operate on a global scale," he said. “These ambitious projects will advance economic progress as set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, positioning Dubai as a leader in key sectors including trade and logistics, events and tourism.”