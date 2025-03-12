Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an allocates Dh98.6 million in community support in 2024

Ma'an, an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> organisation that leads community initiatives in the emirate, allocated Dh98.6 million ($26.8 million) in support of 51 projects last year. The figures were revealed in its report for 2024, which was released on Wednesday, and are an increase from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/23/abu-dhabis-maan-allocates-dh91-million-in-community-support-in-2023/" target="_blank">Dh91 million allocated in 2023</a>. It was estimated that more than 23,498 individuals were positively affected within the community, benefiting directly from Ma'an's initiatives. Formed in 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the Authority directs funding from the public and private sectors to address social challenges. “Ma’an plays an integral role in enhancing the quality of life for community members in Abu Dhabi,” Abdullah Al Ameri, director general of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said. “The Authority’s evolving growth is evident in its year-on-year increase in community contributions, a further testament of its dedication to building a collaborative community that supports one another.” The contributions were divided into different sectors with the largest sum – Dh 36.8 million – going to nine projects in the health sector. These included support for elderly health care centres and covering health insurance costs. Support was provided to 1,118 patients, 448 inmates and 816 individuals from low-income families. Ma'an initiatives also supported families’ grieving the loss of a loved one by covering burial costs. The social sector received Dh33.6 million through 26 projects to address social priorities, including empowering community groups in Abu Dhabi, to be active members of the community. They covered the annual rental costs of temporary housing for humanitarian and social cases whose housing needed maintenance, demolition or construction. Three<b> </b>air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders, providing them with a comfortable space to take breaks during their shifts, were also set up. A significant portion, Dh20 million, was allocated towards the education sector which was divided across eight projects. Among this was Dh6 million for the refurbishment of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Bangladesh Islamia School and Pakistan Community Welfare School. The funds also helped cover school fees for children from low-income families and to support orphans. A further Dh8.2 million was dedicated to the environment and infrastructure sector, funding eight projects aimed at promoting sustainable development, preserving the environment and enhancing infrastructure. “As the government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, we are dedicated to channelling contributions towards social projects led by our partners across various sectors to promote community development and build a co-operative, active and inclusive society,” Faisal Alhmoudi, Social Investment Fund executive director at Ma’an, said. “We remain committed to building partnerships across key sectors, amplifying the reach and impact of social projects to drive positive change and maximise long-term benefits for our community. By fostering the values of shared responsibility and community giving among community members, we build a thriving community in Abu Dhabi.” Ma’an connects the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits to raise and deploy funds towards initiatives to support social projects and programmes that address key societal priorities and directly impact the community.