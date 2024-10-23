Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an allocates Dh91 million in community support in 2023

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/09/21/abu-dhabis-maan-receives-dh480-million-in-donations-to-support-social-initiatives/" target="_blank">Ma'an</a>, an Abu Dhabi organisation renowned for its community initiatives, allocated Dh91 million in support of 57 projects last year. The figures were revealed in its report for 2023 which was released on Wednesday. It was estimated that more than 430,000 people benefitted from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2024/01/03/abu-dhabis-maan-outlines-plans-for-how-businesses-can-care-for-the-less-fortunate/" target="_blank">its initiatives</a> across the fundraising, volunteering and social enterprise sectors. Formed in 2019 by the Department of Community Development in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, Ma’an directs funding from the public and private sectors to address social challenges. “The achievements outlined in the 2023 Impact Report are a testament to our collective efforts in generating genuine positive impact," said Faisal Alhmoudi, executive director of the social investment fund at the Ma’an, which is also known as the<b> </b>Authority of Social Contribution. “With 100 per cent of contributions from the community deployed directly to social projects that target social priorities and improve the lives of many, together with our partners we are working towards our common goal to build a cohesive community that looks after its own.” The new report shows a marked increase in the contributions it received from previous years. In 2021, the figure was Dh2.3 million, the latest figures show that rose to Dh16.4 million last year. The group's platform to assist firms with their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals received corporate donations of Dh34.2 million last year, compared to Dh1.6 million in 2021. “By fostering partnerships with the public, private, and social sectors, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is empowering the community of the third sector, non-profits and social enterprises to address pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi," said Salem Ali Al Shamsi, social incubation and contracting executive director with Ma’an. "Last year represented a significant milestone in our efforts to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the capital. We have enabled a growing number of social entrepreneurs throughout the years by providing them with guidance, financial support, and mentorship, leading to a significant rise in social enterprises that are fully equipped to support members of the Abu Dhabi community. “Moreover, we enable non-profit organisations by equipping them with the resources, incentives, and support in order to develop offerings and improve quality of service of programmes and initiatives aimed at achieving a sustainable and tangible social impact.” In 2023, Ma'an initiated three social impact bonds (SIBs) and 11 social impact contracts worth more than Dh47 million in collaboration with a total of 21 partners from the private, public and the third sector, benefitting almost 11,000 service users. The third sector is the name given to organisations or groups whose main purpose is social development rather than profit. The Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI) launched eight groups focusing on social challenges including the disabled, mental wellbeing, financial literacy, family cohesion, and the environment. The incubator supports the next wave of social entrepreneurs by offering funding, networking, and mentorship. “The achievements of 2023 demonstrate our ability to unite both community efforts and corporate resources to deliver sustainable solutions," said Maysa Al Nowais, executive director of community engagement and volunteering sector with Ma'an. "Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient Abu Dhabi – one where every contribution plays a pivotal role in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future."