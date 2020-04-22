Coronavirus: Emirati tribes come together to support donation drive for needy Abu Dhabi families

The 'Together We Are Good' initiative is tapping into the goodwill shown by the public, such as this recent food drive by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre

Emirati tribes have come together to back a vital Abu Dhabi initiative aimed at supporting families worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty tribes have launched donation drives among their members in support of the 'Together We Are Good' campaign set up by the emirate's Authority for Social Contribution, or Ma'an.

The community-spirited scheme was launched to enable members of the public to extend a precious helping hand to those less fortunate during difficult times.

The AlShamsi tribe announces their support for @maanabudhabi’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, as a national responsibility. pic.twitter.com/g7vpjFhnX2 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 22, 2020

In a series of posts tweeted by Abu Dhabi Media Office, the tribes of Al Qubaisi, Al Zaabi, Al Rumaithi, Al Mheiri, Al Suwaidi Al Rashed, Al Ahbabi, Al Manaseer, Al Efari, Al Marar, Al Hassani, Al Hammadi, Al Ketbi, Al Hameli, Al Khoori, Al Kaabi, Al Ameri, Al Jneibi, Al Shamsiand Al Mazrouei said it was their 'national responsibility' to help boost funds.

The charitable campaign is part of a wider Social Fund already used to support the health sector and deliver food packages to people in quarantine.

Last week, it was announced that about 100,000 food baskets would be provided to those in need of support, with deliveries set to begin on May 1.

Food items have been sourced from retailers Lulu Group, Abu Dhabi Co-op and Al Ain Co-op.

“Our community has pulled together in an unprecedented way this last month to respond to the current health and economic challenges that are impacting not only Abu Dhabi, but the rest of the world,” said Salama Al Ameeri, director general of Ma’an.

“Together We Are Good and Ma’an has been the channel for those generous contributions from Abu Dhabi’s community and these food baskets are just one of the many ways that people’s contributions are helping to ease the situation for affected individuals."

Ma'an has launched a toll-free helpline (800-3088) and a website for those in need of relief to contact them.

Information on how to contribute to the fund is also available on the website.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

