Global AI leaders to gather at Machines Can See Summit during Dubai AI Week

Dubai will host global artificial intelligence and computer vision experts at the third edition of the Machines Can See Summit, taking place from April 23 to 24 as part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/12/19/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed-announces-dubai-ai-week-for-2025/" target="_blank">Dubai AI Week.</a> The event is supported by key partners, including Digital Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/19/dubai-future-foundation-chief-unveils-predictions-for-2025/" target="_blank">Dubai Future Foundation</a>, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, SAP, Yango Group, and Adia Lab. The summit will bring together government officials, industry leaders and researchers to discuss the latest developments in AI, with a focus on robotics, agentic AI, and the security of large language models. A panel on AI for safe cities will be held in collaboration with Dubai Police. Among the confirmed speakers are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/06/11/omar-al-olama-dubai-ai-retreat/" target="_blank">UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama</a>, and Director General of Digital Dubai Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori. A ministerial session will also feature Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, and Gobind Singh Deo, Malaysia’s Minister of Digital. Panels will cover a range of topics, including AI ethics, return on investment in AI, humanoid robotics, and breakthroughs in computer vision. Speakers include representatives from Amazon Prime Video, IBM, Oxford University, ETH Zurich, and Roche Pharma. The programme includes an exclusive SAP workshop on business AI applications, where executives will explore how tailored AI assistants can enhance product development, streamline supply chains, and improve customer experience. Yango Group will present its Arabic voice assistant Yasmina, autonomous delivery robots, and warehouse automation tools. The Machines Can See Summit is a key part of Dubai AI Week, launched under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. The week-long programme includes events such as the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/21/dubai-ai-competition-crowns-three-as-global-prompt-engineers-share-dh1m-prize/" target="_blank">the Global Prompt Engineering Championship</a>, aiming to position the UAE as a global hub for AI innovation.