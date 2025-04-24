A visitor at Dubai AI Week tries out a set of virtual-reality goggles. Antonie Robertson / The National
Future

UAE expert warns of urgent need for reskilling as next-generation AI threatens to replace traditional jobs

Developers, programmers and even doctors will need to adapt as AI tools become faster, smarter and more capable

Sarwat Nasir
April 24, 2025