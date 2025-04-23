Winners at the Global Prompt Engineering Championship 2025, from left: Ibrahim Helmy, Yahya Kaddoura, Abdul Rahman Almarzooqi and Ibrahim Hajjo. Antonie Robertson / The National
Winners share Dh1m prize for creating AI-powered art, code and games

Giraffes on the Dubai Metro and digital karak tea among the winning pieces using generative artificial intelligence

Sarwat Nasir
April 23, 2025