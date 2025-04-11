Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared an image of him and his baby daughter Hind on Instagram.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared an image of him and his baby daughter Hind on Instagram.

News

UAE

Sheikh Hamdan shares picture with his baby daughter Hind

Image was shared on Crown Prince of Dubai's Instagram account

The National

April 11, 2025