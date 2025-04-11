Sheikh Hamdan shares picture with his baby daughter Hind

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, </a>Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, shared an image on Instagram of him holding his daughter Hind who was born last month. The image of Sheikh Hamdan and Hind was accompanied by a comment that simply read "Hind", accompanied by heart symbols. It came at the end of a week that saw Dubai's Crown Prince make an official trip to India, which included high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit Sheikh Hamdan also rang the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange and met members of India's cricket team. Sheikh Hamdan spoke to Rohit Sharma, captain of India’s Test and One-Day International teams, and Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. In a story shared on his official Instagram account last month, Sheikh Hamdan posted a birth card revealing that he and his wife had named their newborn daughter Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. In May 2021, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/05/21/sheikh-hamdan-celebrates-second-birthday-of-twins-rashid-and-shaikha/" target="_blank">he welcomed twins </a>– a boy named Rashid and a girl named Shaikha, and in February 2023 he announced the birth of another son,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/13/sheikh-hamdan-shares-first-picture-of-newborn-son-in-arms-of-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank"> Mohammed.</a> Sheikh Hamdan is a popular figure on social media, with more than 16 million followers on Instagram.