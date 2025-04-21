The UAE is claiming its spot in the AI race

Over the past decade, the UAE has been making significant strides in the world of artificial intelligence and steadily climbing the global ranks in tech leadership.

During the course of Dubai AI week that starts today, when representatives of giant international tech firms, from Microsoft, Meta, Google and IBM will be in the UAE, along with industry leaders from 100 countries, collaborations are likely to be struck that further boost the country’s wide-ranging AI goals.

We can expect them to build networks, highlight the role of AI in reimagining government services to make them even more efficient, thereby accelerating economic growth, and ultimately preparing societies for a future that is driven by technology and importantly, which benefits people at large.

As the UAE continues to diversify its economy, AI already informs much of the UAE’s thinking and performance across sectors. From shaping health care, education, transport to increasing government efficiencies and integrating AI into security systems, the reach of AI extends every year. To this end, a few notable collaborations are already cemented, such as Abu Dhabi's G42 tie-up with chipmaker Nvidia for AI-led climate solutions, and a $1.5billion investment from Microsoft in G42 last April.

None of this, however, has happened overnight. The UAE’s strategic thinking and the work that has been done to lay a solid foundation for AI go back several years.

In October 2017, the UAE appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama. Subsequently, in early 2019, almost exactly six years ago, the UAE adopted an ambitious plan called the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 – to become one of the leading nations in AI by 2031.

In the same year, the country established the world’s first graduate-level, research-based university that was dedicated to AI, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. And in January, Abu Dhabi launched its Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to transform the emirate into the world’s first fully artificial intelligence-powered government by 2027.

With the UAE's focus on how technology can help improve lives and be used for public good, the goals are within reach. At the World Governments Summit this February, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that over the next 25 years, artificial intelligence would move civilisation ahead faster than at any stage in history.

Given all these developments, this is undoubtedly an exciting time for innovators and those in the tech world. It is also nothing short of revolutionary for ordinary people who can experience the marvels of technology for themselves, in trying out AI assistant tools such as ChatGPT or DeepSeek or Gemini. But given such rapid progress of technology, and the power of AI tools, the issue of preparing workforces and societies, responsible use, security and ethics also come into play.

Cognisant of this reality, Mr Al Olama, the UAE’s AI minister, has spoken about the need for governments to introduce boundaries for AI, and a proactive approach in regulating AI. These are important and urgent issues.

As the UAE advances in its pursuit of AI goals, and factors in security concerns, it is on track to achieve milestones in the field of futuristic technology and inspire countries, in the Middle East and North Africa region and around the world, to similarly strive for success.

