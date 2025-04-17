Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Antonie Robertson / The National
Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Antonie Robertson / The National

Future

Technology

UAE can become exporter of cyber security talent, senior official says

Cyber security council chief Mohamed Al Kuwaiti says partnerships are key to country's success in the sector

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

April 17, 2025