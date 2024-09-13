UAE ranked as role model for cybersecurity in global report

The UAE has been named as a global leader for its efforts to bolster <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/09/20/uae-plans-cybersecurity-vision-for-next-50-years/" target="_blank">cybersecurity</a> measures in a United Nations report. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/04/uae-officials-call-for-stricter-penalties-to-combat-cybercrime-surge/" target="_blank">The Emirates</a> secured the highest tier one rating – for countries viewed as role models in the sector – in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, released on Thursday. The index is compiled by the International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of the UN dedicated to information and communication technology. The UAE is one of 46 countries in the top ranking, alongside fellow Gulf countries Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain, as well as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France. The international list is the first released since 2021 and assessed 194 countries on five key cybersecurity pillars: legal, technical, organisational, capacity development, and co-operation. Tier one countries were recognised for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving in all five areas. "Countries around the globe are improving cybersecurity efforts, but stronger actions are needed to meet evolving cyberthreats," the report said. It found that countries are taking greater action on cybersecurity issues but "worrisome threats" remained in an evolving digital landscape. It cited "ransomware attacks targeting government services and other sectors, cyber breaches affecting core industries, costly system power cuts, and breaches of privacy for individuals and organisations" as key concerns. “Building trust in the digital world is paramount," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU secretary general. “The progress seen in the Global Cybersecurity Index is a sign that we must continue to focus efforts to ensure that everyone, everywhere can safely and securely manage cyberthreats in today's increasingly complex digital landscape." Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the Emirates’ online security task force, said the strong performance was testament to a long-standing vision. He said the ranking reflected the "significant progress made by the UAE in digital transformation and strengthens its position as a regional and global hub for innovation and technology," state news agency Wam reported. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/uae-cybersecurity-council-meets-for-the-first-time-1.1155535">Cybersecurity Council</a> was established by the UAE Cabinet in November 2020 amid a surge in threats and attacks on computers and the internet around the world. The council is responsible for legislation to strengthen cybersecurity, subject to Cabinet approval. Speaking at a Dubai event in July, Dr Al Kuwaiti said there were<b> </b>50,000 daily cyber attacks in the UAE, with “75 per cent of cyber threats involving extortion” and “49 per cent of institutions facing ransomware attacks”. “In the first quarter of this year alone, we thwarted 71 million attacks in the UAE,” he added. The importance of robust online protection was highlighted by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/07/19/microsoft-outage-crowdstrike/" target="_blank">global Windows cut-out</a> caused by a faulty update from cybersecurity provider <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/07/19/what-is-crowdstrike-and-how-did-an-it-update-cause-a-global-outage/" target="_blank">CrowdStrike</a> in July. The issue affected millions of Microsoft Windows users, leading to widespread disruption across airlines, banks and other industries.