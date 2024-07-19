The logo of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., whose security software appears to be behind issues with the Windows operating system abruptly shutting computers down. Bloomberg
What is CrowdStrike and how did an IT update cause a global outage?
A presumed fault in a security update that rolled silently across the world caused chaos in computer systems from Australia to the US and Europe in a matter of hours
