Paris Olympics faces twin terror threats of ISIS and teenage extremists

French soldiers from the Operation Sentinelle patrol on Petit Pont - Cardinal Lustiger bridge with the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral. AFP
A French police officer talks to a man as the security perimeter for the opening ceremony is deployed near the National Assembly ahead of the Paris Olympics. Reuters
Soldiers patrol on the Seine river, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 in Paris. France's armed forces held a demonstration of the security measures planned on the River Seine, both in and out of the water, to make it safe for athletes and spectators during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Organizers have planned a parade of about 10,000 athletes through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3. 7-mile) route at sunset on July 26. (AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard)
Police officers in the French capital check people's credentials near the Louvre, as security is stepped up ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. AFP
Barriers and checkpoints have been installed as part of Paris were locked down on July 18. AFP
The Olympics has prompted fears of extremists looking to exploit the high-profile sporting event to commit acts of violence. AFP
French security forces began locking down large parts of central Paris on July 18, ahead of the hugely complex security operation for the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine on July 26. AFP
The opening parade, which will be held along a 6km stretch of the river, has led to the closure of central riverside districts to most vehicles. AP
