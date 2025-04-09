UAE launches Cyber Security Centre of Excellence as part of Google collaboration

The UAE has announced the creation of a Cyber Security Centre of Excellence with support from Google.

The centre is expected to involve the creation of more than 20,000 jobs and help attract foreign investment estimated at $1.4 billion by 2030, according to the state news agency Wam. It will also help to prevent cyber crime-related losses said to be $6.8 billion, also by 2030.

Another facet of the project is the launch of Google's Cyber Security Academy in Abu Dhabi. "This strategic collaboration with Google Cloud is a cornerstone of the UAE's vision to become a global cyber security leader," said Dr Mohamed Alkuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government.

"Our collaboration will not only help address the immediate cyber threats that our nation faces but, crucially, will cultivate the next generation of cyber security experts and foster the development of cutting-edge solutions needed to secure our digital future.

The centre is said to be part of a plan to help build a secure and advanced digital ecosystem that keeps pace with global developments. The project is aimed at supporting the UAE’s position as a global leader in cyber security innovation and education, Wam added.

"The UAE has a clear vision to become a global leader in cyber security, and Google Cloud is honoured to be a foundational collaborator in building that future," said Cristina Pitarch, managing director in the EMEA region for Google Cloud Security.

"Our shared goal represents a powerful combination of digital infrastructure, a hub for innovation, and a training ground for the next generation of cyber defenders. This will equip organisations and individuals with the skills and AI-driven solutions needed to thrive in the face of evolving threats."

Part of the scheme is to create a "robust cyber security environment" to encourage broader digitalisation, leading to significant productivity gains across the economy.

According to World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Risks Report, widespread cyber crime and cyber insecurity were among the top ten global risks both in the short and long term.

Experts say that despite the increase in cyber crime threats, there is a growing talent gap in the cybersecurity field.

Akshay Joshi, head of industry partnerships for the World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cyber Security, told The National there's potentially a 3.3 million person shortage of cyber security professionals on the horizon.

“It’s an alarming issue where concerted public and private action is required to bridge that gap to make sure we have the right talent in place to address the key concerns in cyber security going forward," he said.

Specs Price, base: Dhs850,000

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 591bhp @ 7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.3L / 100km