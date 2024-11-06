'Unprecedented' surge in cybercrime with attack every 39 seconds, says Interpol

An “unprecedented’ wave of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cyber-crime/" target="_blank">cybercrime</a> is surging across the globe with a hack taking place every 39 seconds and costing millions to each victim, Interpol have revealed. Speaking at the global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime/" target="_blank">crime</a>-fighting body’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/11/04/keir-starmer-vows-to-smash-vile-trade-of-people-smuggling/" target="_blank">general assembly,</a> the head of its Cybercrime Directorate, Neal Jetton, also said there has been a 30 per cent increase in cybercrime in the first quarter of this year alone, at a cost of $80 million a day. There was also a 70 per cent increase in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/09/04/ransomware-attacks-on-the-health-sector-are-a-national-security-problem/" target="_blank">ransomware</a> attacks, in which hackers paralyse an organisations’<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/" target="_blank"> IT systems</a> and agree to provide the means to unlock them in return for payment. News of the extent of the problem facing Interpol came as it announced that its fight against the hackers, known as Operation Synergia II, in which the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/" target="_blank">UAE</a> took part, has led to 22,000 malicious IP addresses or servers linked to cyber threats. “We are witnessing an unprecedented surge in cybercrime, with attacks increasing by 30 per cent in just the second quarter of 2024," said Mr Jetton. “What's even more overwhelming is that is that a cybercrime occurs every 39 seconds. The average cost of a data breach is roughly $4.9 million and the daily cost of cybercrime is $80 million. These numbers aren't just numbers. They represent businesses, communities and lives that are affected by cybercrime.” Mr Jetton said that cybercriminals are “more organised than ever” and are now offering services that allow less tech-savvy operators to get in on the act. In particular he highlighted the ransomware-as-a-service model, which is compared to a franchise, and allows hackers to rent the tools and infrastructure needed to carry out attacks from the operator. In turn these affiliates return a percentage of any ransom they’ve been paid, often around 10 per cent. Hackers using the Qilin ransomware-as-a-service over this summer attacked Synnovis, a company that provides pathology services to the UK's National Health Service in London. The hack led to operations being cancelled, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/09/02/how-cyber-hacking-gangs-steamroll-global-healthcare-into-ransom-shakedowns/" target="_blank">including that of Dylan Kjorstad</a>, who was due to have surgery to remove a tumour on his ribs after being diagnosed with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/08/04/meet-the-dubai-pupil-who-scored-97-per-cent-in-school-leaving-exam-while-fighting-cancer/" target="_blank">Ewing sarcoma</a>, a type of bone cancer. Data provided by the Recorded Future threat intelligence company reveals that since 2021, ransomware attacks increased from 35 organisations a year to 350 in 2023, with around half taking place in the US. In 2021 there were no ransomware attacks in the UK, but that increased to three in 2022 and four in 2023. So far this year there have been seven attacks, say Recorded Future. It has been estimated that $1.1 billion was paid in ransomware in 2023, with 74 per cent going to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/09/01/russian-hackers-increase-attacks-on-western-companies/" target="_blank">Russian-linked hackers</a>, according to Chainalysis. “So cyber criminals are also finding new entry points through supply chains, and they're shifting their tactics and targets,” said Mr Jetton. “They are staying in systems longer to gather data for extortion.” Mr Jetton said criminals were also using artificial intelligence to bring about “improved effectiveness, speed and scope of already existing threats. “So the fight against cybercrime is not fair,” said Mr Jetton, a former US Secret Service officer who led the Criminal Mission Centre at the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force in Washington DC. “The reality is that some law enforcement agencies are well equipped with funds. I think the UK, the US are in pretty good shape. "They have the tools, the training, the personnel to combat cybercrime effectively. But others face critical gaps in those areas and so as Interpol's Cybercrime Directorate, we see it as our responsibility to bridge this gap by strengthening the capacity and capabilities of all member countries’ law enforcement policies.” During Operation Synergia II, Interpol worked closely with its partners, Group-IB, Trend Micro, Kaspersky and Team Cymru, to tap into their expertise in tracking illegal cyber activities to identify thousands of malicious servers. This information was shared with participating law enforcement agencies, who conducted preliminary investigations leading to a series of co-ordinated actions, including house searches, disruption of malicious cyber activities, and lawful seizures of servers and electronic devices. Action included taking offline more than 1,037 servers linked to malicious services In Hong Kong, while in Macau police took 291 servers offline. Investigations in Mongolia included 21 house searches, the seizure of a server and the identification of 93 individuals with links to illegal cyber activities. Authorities in Madagascar identified 11 individuals with links to malicious servers and seized 11 electronic devices for further investigation. Estonian Police seized more than 80GB of server data and authorities are now working with Interpol to conduct further analysis of data linked to phishing and banking malware. The operation led to the arrest of 41 individuals, with 65 others still under investigation. “So this was truly, as you can see, a global law enforcement collaboration,” said Mr Jetton. “If criminals disregard borders, law enforcement should work together to remove them as well.”