Health care systems are increasingly coming under attack from ruthless cyber criminals. Getty Images / The National
Health care systems are increasingly coming under attack from ruthless cyber criminals. Getty Images / The National

News

UK

How cyber hacking gangs steamroll global healthcare into ransom shakedowns

An industry has emerged to deal with Russian-speaking gangs that use threat to lives as ransom bait for worldwide health operators

Tariq Tahir

September 02, 2024