UN warns of increase in malicious cyber activities worldwide

The UN on Thursday warned about an increase in malicious cyber activities by state and non-state actors.

“The misuse of digital technology is becoming more sophisticated and stealthy,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council.

“Malware, wipers and Trojans are proliferating. AI-enabled cyber operations are multiplying the threat, and quantum computing could break down entire systems with its ability to breach encryption."

Cyber security is an increasingly pressing concern for many countries.

The US said $120 million in ransom has been paid to hackers in Russia, which it called a refuge for malicious cyber criminals.

“The Russian government has served as a safe-haven for ransomware actors who, in recent years, have caused billions of dollars of losses and significant damages to hospitals and other critical infrastructure,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.

Russia denied enabling malicious cyber activity and called for “professionalism” at the Security Council.

Britain voiced concerns about cyber threats including those from North Korea, and criticised Russia for its disinformation.

“For Russia to accuse the UK of running a disinformation war is astonishing when their own disinformation machine has been so obviously and clearly exposed, including here at the UN,” said UK ambassador Barbara Woodward.

“Cyber threats will present an ever-greater number of risks to international peace and security, and governments need to evolve to address them effectively."

This month, a pro-Kremlin hacker group claimed responsibility for what appeared to be a synchronised cyber assault on the websites of Dutch political parties and EU institutions, on the first day of the European elections.

The council's open debate comes weeks after Russia used its power of veto to disrupt UN investigations into how North Korea’s hacking activities are funding the country’s weapons programmes, which are under sanctions.

This is the second formal debate on cyber security being convened by the UN Security Council in its history.