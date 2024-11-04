Migrants try to board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel. AFP
Keir Starmer vows to smash 'vile trade' of people smuggling

Britain will use injection of cash and greater co-operation with international intelligence agencies to tackle illegal people traffickers, Interpol conference will hear

Thomas Harding
November 04, 2024