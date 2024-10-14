The ruins of homes along the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Milton passed through the area in Manasota Key, Florida. Getty Images
Climate

Why the West must prepare for climate migration

The accelerating flight of large numbers of people will worsen social tensions and have powerful and unpredictable political consequences

Robin Mills
October 14, 2024

