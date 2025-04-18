UAE think tank celebrates launch of Washington office

Officials from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/13/nvidia-says-new-biden-ai-rules-undermine-us-interests/" target="_blank">Nvidia</a>, Google and Saab were among participants in an inaugural event for UAE think tank <a href="https://trendsresearch.org/?srsltid=AfmBOori8N7J8BZZ9_SVWAi6gb7ZDdoVPb22V45ezRFWRoHWOIrpBkwg" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://trendsresearch.org/?srsltid=AfmBOori8N7J8BZZ9_SVWAi6gb7ZDdoVPb22V45ezRFWRoHWOIrpBkwg">Trends Research and Advisory</a> as it opened an office in Washington. Established in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/17/microsoft-to-open-its-first-middle-east-ai-for-good-lab-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> in 2014, the think tank pursues research and solutions related to topics such as security, economics, geopolitics, AI and climate change, in the Middle East and around the world. “This expansion underscores our commitment to bridging regional perspectives and promoting a more interconnected approach to addressing complex global challenges,” said Trends chief executive Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, in an exclusive interview with <i>The National.</i> “Our US office also serves as a platform for promoting cross-cultural understanding and enhancing the exchange of ideas between the Middle East and the US.” Trends' launch in Washington comes shortly after the think tank opened a branch in Geneva, Switzerland. “We are building bridges between regions and thought leaders, positioning Trends as a truly global platform for evidence-based research and cross-cultural collaboration,” Mr Al Ali said. He believes Trends has been instrumental in shaping public understanding and policy responses to regional challenges throughout the Middle East. “With our high-quality research, strong regional and international networks, and proven ability to bring together key stakeholders, both in Washington and across the Middle East, we are committed to actively contributing to this vital mission of shaping informed dialogue and impactful policy solutions.” In 2024, Trends boasted more than 790 research paper publications. It has focused on youth empowerment with its Trends Youth Council, which is designed to cultivate leadership among young scholars. “It integrates them into strategic research projects, enhancing their role in shaping the research landscape,” Mr Al Ali said. In 2017, the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania placed Trends Research & Advisory in its list of top 10 analysis institutes. The UAE's Ambassador to the US, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/topics/Author/yousef-al-otaiba/" target="_blank">Yousef Al Otaiba</a>, attended the inaugural event in Washington. Mr Al Otaiba and Karan Bhatia, Google's head of public policy; Calista Redmond, vice president for AI initiatives at Nvidia; Michael Brasseur, chief strategy officer at Saab; and Frank Backes, chief executive of Capella Space, took part in a panel discussion about the impact of technology and innovation on US and Middle East partnerships. “The core goals of Trends are to enhance the UAE’s global intellectual footprint, contribute to international knowledge exchange, and support policy formulation through strategic insight,” Mr Al Ali said. The company has “committed not only to policy impact but also to cultivating a culture of research excellence within the UAE and beyond, ensuring relevance in addressing both current and future global challenges”. Also present at Thursday's event was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/17/uae-can-become-exporter-of-cyber-security-talent-senior-official-says/" target="_blank">Mohamed Al Kuwaiti</a>, head of the UAE's Cybersecurity Council. As part of his Washington visit, Mr Al Kuwaiti is meeting government and private sector technology officials to discuss sharing techniques in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/09/uae-launches-cyber-security-centre-of-excellence-as-part-of-google-collaboration/" target="_blank">fight against cyber criminals</a>.