The AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi will seek to address key economic and societal issues potentially facing the Middle East, using artificial intelligence. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The AI for Good Lab in Abu Dhabi will seek to address key economic and societal issues potentially facing the Middle East, using artificial intelligence. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Future

Technology

Microsoft to open its first Middle East 'AI for Good Lab' in Abu Dhabi

Company will also establish centre to advance 'Responsible AI' goals alongside G42

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

September 17, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat