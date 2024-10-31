TikTok's chief executive Shou Zi Chew meets Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai

Dubai is expanding co-operation with the world's top media and technology companies, to bolster its offerings as an international innovation hub. This was the message from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/11/06/dubai-global-prompt-engineering-championship/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Thursday, after he met <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/03/23/shou-zi-chew-tiktok-who/" target="_blank">Shou Zi Chew</a>, chief executive of TikTok, one of the world's most popular social media platforms. "During the meeting, we explored ways to foster strong partnerships to advance the new media sector," wrote Sheikh Hamdan on X. "Dubai continues to build strong ties with the world's leading media organisations and social media platforms to strengthen the city's status as an innovation-driven global media hub," he added, emphasising that Dubai would remain resolute in the Emirate's commitment "to raising media excellence and positive change." TikTok has its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/middle-east" target="_blank">Middle East</a> headquarters in Dubai. The video-based social media platform has enjoyed meteoric success in recent years and by most estimates enjoys more than two billion active monthly users. As the social platform has grown, so too have Mr Chew's travels to various countries hoping to bolster TikTok's presence and policies in various capacities. Back in March, Mr Chew appeared in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/06/tiktoks-shou-zi-chew-says-it-makes-sense-that-joe-biden-joined-the-platform/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia during Leap</a>, one of the country's flagship technology exhibitions. During that visit, TikTok announced announced a strategic partnership with non-profit organisations Injaz Al Arab and Injaz Saudi to use its platform to raise awareness of employability skills among young people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>. His recent meeting with Sheikh Hamdan is also noteworthy because of the Dubai Crown Prince's prolific presence on various social media platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where he has cumulatively more than 20 million followers. Sheikh Hamdan routinely posts photos and videos of his whereabouts, workouts and government meetings on those platforms, and in turn, those posts receive significant social media engagement and comments from those who follow him. The Dubai Crown Prince has also made <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/11/06/dubai-global-prompt-engineering-championship/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence a major priority</a> in recent years through various initiatives, endeavors and partnerships. Also in attendance at the meeting was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/11/dubais-tech-experts-not-technocrats-will-decide-ais-future-says-minister/" target="_blank">Omar Al Olama</a>, Minister of State for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/artificial-intelligence/" target="_blank">Artificial Intelligence</a>, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. In 2017, Mr Al Olama was appointed as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>'s first AI minister.