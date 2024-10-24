Mohamed Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, signs an agreement with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the IMF's Annual Meetings in Washington. Wam
Mohamed Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, signs an agreement with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the IMF's Annual Meetings in Washington. Wam

News

UAE

UAE to provide funding for IMF drive to combat poverty and boost sustainability

Two agreements signed with IMF during annual meetings in Washington

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

October 24, 2024