IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said high interest rates have been particularly painful for low-income countries. EPA
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said high interest rates have been particularly painful for low-income countries. EPA

Business

Economy

IMF chief not declaring victory yet in global inflation battle

Kristalina Georgieva warns of risks posed by Middle East crisis and rising levels of debt

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

October 17, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week