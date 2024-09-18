Federal Reserve cuts US interest rates for the first time in four years

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/federal-reserve/" target="_blank">Federal Reserve</a> cut US interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, its first rate cut in four years, as the central bank aims to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/24/jerome-powells-new-priority-is-protecting-the-us-labour-market/" target="_blank">protect the labour market</a> now that inflation is easing. Following Wednesday's decision, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reduced its benchmark lending rate from 5.25-5.50 per cent to 4.75-5.0 per cent. “The committee has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 per cent, and judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance,” it said in a statement. A 50-basis point cut is seen as a more urgent manoeuvre – as opposed to a more traditional 25 basis points – because it could suggest the Fed is concerned about economic growth. A smaller rate could indicate the Fed believes the economy is still strong. The bank's chairman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/23/jerome-powell-jackson-hole-speech/" target="_blank">Jerome Powell</a> was scheduled to speak to reporters shortly after the announcement, and was expected to be grilled on the size of the initial rate cut, as well as the pace of future <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/interest-rates/" target="_blank">interest rate</a> cuts. Futures markets had estimated a roughly two-thirds probability the Fed would begin cutting rates with an aggressive 50-basis point reduction. “Traditionally, the FOMC doesn't want to surprise the market, especially with the first move in the cycle,” Laurence Meyer, former Fed governor and co-founder of the advisory firm LHMeyer, wrote to clients on Monday. Officials projected the federal funds rate to end the year at 4.4 per cent. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 4.4 per cent, while a rosier outlook on inflation is seen at 2.3 per cent (compared to 2.6 per cent from June). Lowering interest rates typically indicate lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, fuelling economic growth and consumer sentiment. It also weakens the dollar against non-dollar-pegged currencies, and lifts asset prices. “On the other hand, lowering rates quickly presents a number of risks, in particular with regards to the credit cycle and inflation,” Yves Bonzon, group chief investment officer at Julius Baer, wrote. The announcement marks a significant turning point for the Fed, which raised interest rates from near-zero in 2022 to its current level of roughly 5.33 per cent, where it has remained for almost 14 months. The rate increases came amid a global increase in inflation caused by supply-chain bottlenecks and a mass return of workers to the labour force. Many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/17/gulf-interest-rate-cuts-fed/" target="_blank">central banks in the Gulf</a> followed the Fed's lead in increasing rates from 2022-23, and by holding them steady since last July, because of the peg to the dollar. They are expected to mirror the Fed's actions again by reducing their own rates. Wednesday's decision signals that the Fed believes it has successfully beaten <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/07/15/jerome-powell-interest-rates-inflation/" target="_blank">inflation</a>. The Fed's preferred metric, which had peaked at 7.1 per cent two years ago, now stands at 2.5 per cent and seen as moving sustainably towards its long-term 2 per cent target. It also gives increasing belief that the Fed is moving closer to achieving a so-called <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/01/30/imf-raises-global-growth-estimate-as-prospects-of-soft-landing-rise/" target="_blank">soft landing</a>, where inflation is brought back under control without seeing a large increase in unemployment or steering the economy into a recession. Fed officials are now focusing on the other half of their dual mandate, which is maximum employment. Recent economic data shows that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/06/us-jobs-report-paves-way-for-federal-reserve-interest-rate-cut/" target="_blank">labour market</a> is cooling, yet still healthy. The Labour Department's employment report for August came in softer than expected, with employers adding 142,000 jobs, fewer than economists had predicted. That followed a downwardly revised 89,000 jobs added in August. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has climbed from 3.4 per cent in January to its current level of 4.2 per cent. Although Mr Powell and his colleagues stated this data supports a moderating economy as expected, they do not want to see any further weakening. Mr Powell went even further in his Jackson Hole address in July, when he made it clear that he intends to protect the labour market, saying any further cooling would not be tolerated. On average, nonfarm payrolls increased by 116,000 over the past three months, which is the slowest pace since the beginning of the pandemic. “The labour market is still expanding, and with it the US economy is too, but the former is hanging on a knife-edge at present. If the labour market deteriorates further, the recent run of solid economic growth would be under threat,” Wells Fargo economists wrote. Still, Fed officials in recent weeks did not seem rattled by slowing growth. The US economy has thus far defied recession predictions, in large part due to strong consumer spending and a wave of immigration supporting the labour force. The US gross domestic product grew by 2.5 per cent last year, compared to 1.9 per cent in 2022. The GDP grew by a rate of 3 per cent in the second quarter this year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.