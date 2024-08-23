Jackson Hole: Jerome Powell says 'the time has come' to cut US interest rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave his strongest indication yet that the US central bank may soon cutting interest rates, saying his "confidence has grown" that inflation is moving sustainably towards the Fed's target.

He was making his keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming on Friday. Mr Powell's annual address at the mountain resort always comes under intense scrutiny but traders were expected to be particularly interested for any forward guidance on rate cuts.

“The time has come for policy to adjust,” he said. “The direction of travel is clear."

The Fed has held its benchmark target range steady at 5.25 to 5.50 per cent for more than a year. With the inflation rate having dropped from about 7 per cent to its current level of 2.5 per cent, most officials are pleased with the progress made.

Markets have already locked in a September rate cut after Mr Powell telegraphed such a move following the Fed's meeting on July 30 and 31.

Nearly three in four traders anticipate a quarter-rate cut, while a reduction of 50 basis points is expected only if the jobs market deteriorates.

The Fed holds its next two-day meeting on September 17 and 18.

More to follow ...

