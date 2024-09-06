A 'Now Hiring' sign on a FedEx Office Ship Centre in New York. Bloomberg
A 'Now Hiring' sign on a FedEx Office Ship Centre in New York. Bloomberg

Business

Economy

US hiring misses expectations as size of Fed's interest rate cut in question

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 142,000 in August, while unemployment rate fell to 4.2 per cent

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

September 06, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week