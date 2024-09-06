US hiring misses expectations as size of Fed's interest rate cut in question

The US economy added fewer jobs than expected in August, fuelling debate on the size of the Federal Reserve's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/interest-rates/" target="_blank">interest rate</a> cut when it meets later this month. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 142,000 in August, the US Labour Department reported on Friday, below the FactSet estimate of 165,000. The unemployment rate climbed down from 4.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent, in line with expectations. The change in employment for July was revised down from 114,000 to 89,000. With a September rate cut all but assured, Friday's job report was seen as crucial in determining whether the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/federal-reserve/" target="_blank">Federal Reserve</a> would initially cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points. Mahmoud Alkudsi, senior market analyst at ADSS, said the downwards revision cleared any “ambiguity” about the size of the mid-September rate cut, saying a 50-basis point cut is “firmly on the table”. Meanwhile, advisory firm LHMeyer said it maintains a baseline scenario of a 25-basis point cut. Future markets are nearly split on whether the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points or a jumbo 50 basis points, data from the CME FedWatch tool showed. A 50 basis point cut is seen as a more urgent action by the Fed to shore up the labour market. In recent weeks, Fed officials have indicated they are more focused on ensuring the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/24/jerome-powells-new-priority-is-protecting-the-us-labour-market/" target="_blank">jobs market</a> remains healthy now that inflation is seen as sustainably moving towards their 2 per cent goal. New York Fed president John Williams said shortly after the release that the Fed's dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment have come into equilibrium. “It is now appropriate to dial down the degree of restrictiveness in the stance of policy by reducing the target range for the federal funds rate,” he said at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. Mr Williams did not offer any insight into the size of the Fed's initial rate cut. Cracks in the jobs markets have begun to appear. Last month's jobs report came in weaker than expected, coupled with a surprise sharp rise in employment. Economists credited this rise with more people entering the workforce rather than permanent layoffs. Fed chairman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/24/jerome-powells-new-priority-is-protecting-the-us-labour-market/" target="_blank">Jerome Powell</a> has said any further unexpected weakening in the labour market would be “unwelcome”. Mr Williams said Friday's report “is consistent with what we’ve been seeing – a slowing economy, a cooling off in the labour market”. A separate report from the Fed's Beige Book of economic conditions on Wednesday also showed activity was flat or declining across most regions in the US. Reserve governor Christopher Waller was also scheduled to speak later on Friday, in what could be the last public remarks by Fed officials on the economic outlook before the committee's blackout period. The Fed holds its next two-day meeting on September 17-18.