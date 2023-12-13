UAE leaders commend Cop28 delegates after deal agreed in Dubai

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

Cop28 came to a landmark conclusion in Dubai on Wednesday, with UAE leaders quick to praise the strides made in the battle against climate change.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the conference provided “significant results” and vowed to push ahead in search of a “more sustainable future for our planet”.

“As Cop28 concludes in the UAE, I thank all the participating delegations that worked together to achieve the historic UAE Consensus to accelerate climate action,” he wrote on X.

“I also commend the local and international teams that contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

“The conference produced significant results, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the global community to advance all efforts aimed at securing a more sustainable future for our planet and its people.”

The text recognises the need for deep and sustained carbon reductions if the world is to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also hailed the success of the conference.

“We welcome the final announcement of the UAE Consensus of the Cop28 conference, and we value international co-operation and global consensus that contributed to the success of the conference which managed to produce a set of global announcements and commitments for the first time, gathering $85 billion to launch a new era of global climate action,” he wrote on X.

نرحب بإعلان " اتفاق الإمارات" الختامي لمؤتمر COP28 ونثمن التعاون الدولي والتوافق العالمي لإنجاح المؤتمر الذي استطاع الخروج بمجموعة من الإعلانات والتعهدات العالمية التي تتم لأول مرة .. واستطاع جمع 85 مليار دولار لتدشين حقبة جديدة من العمل المناخي العالمي .



نشكر جميع الدول…

“We extend our thanks to all participating countries, their leaders, delegations, and experts who worked as one global team to make the conference a success.

“The conference has set new standards in climate action and solidified the UAE's position as a key player in building a sustainable future for the planet.

“Our gratitude is extended to all our government, security, organisational, and political teams, led by my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, and Sultan Al Jaber, along with thousands of employees and volunteers who contributed to the exceptional success of this global event, befitting the UAE's stature and in line with the international responsibility the country has undertaken in hosting this global event.”

That the global stocktake has been unanimously approved by 198 nations has been hailed as a historic, breakthrough moment.

“Many said this could not be done,” Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber told delegates at Expo City Dubai.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, added that the work laid out in Dubai will ultimately bring about “a new economic age”.