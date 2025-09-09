AI chef and record-breaking lounge: Four restaurants opening in Dubai this month

Dubai is set to welcome a slew of new restaurants this month.

Two are helmed by chefs who have carved a prime spot for themselves in the culinary landscape – chef Reif Othman, of Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Hoe Lee Kow and Dragonfly fame; and chef Izu Ani, whose Gaia and Alaya have famously been visited by both Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

One is a UK import, located within the world’s tallest hotel to boot, while the fourth is a fun take on the American rodeo, complete with a bull ride and mancave.

Here’s what else diners can expect from each.

Kigo

Cuisine: Japanese

Claim to fame: Omakase experience conceptualised by chef Izu Ani

Kigo is replete with Japanese symbolism. Photo: Fundamental Hospitality

Japan and its various artistic philosophies are at the heart of Kigo, which is located at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC.

The restaurant’s name itself is inspired by Japanese haiku poetry; the omakase menu references the philosophy of “mono no aware”, the appreciation of life’s impermanence; and the 44-seat dining room is designed in the spirit of Wa, or Japanese harmony.

Elsewhere, the live sushi counter is crafted from Aji, a rare stone sourced from a single mountain in the Kagawa prefecture. Facing it is a bespoke artwork by Eiki Kimura, a mural painter from Kyoto, who uses the 16th-century Rinpa style seen on sliding doors, hand fans and screens in Japan.

A collaboration among chefs Izu Ani, Akinori Tanigawa and Daihachiro Ebata, Kigo will offer a multi-course omakase menu that changes based on seasonal ingredients and the chef’s mood. Think fatty tuna with takuan pickles; hairy crab; and premium barracuda.

Tattu Dubai

Tattu Sky Pool will become the world's highest infinity pool when it opens on October 10. Photo: Tattu Dubai

Cuisine: Asian

Claim to fame: Located in world’s tallest hotel

Perched between levels 74 and 81 of Ciel Dubai Marina, which will become the world’s tallest hotel at 365 metres when it opens, Tattu Dubai is a UK import with branches in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Made up of a restaurant, sky pool and sky lounge, the three-level space promises dramatic decor befitting its record-breaking location. The 74-seater restaurant, for instance, is inspired by Chinese and Japanese mythology, while the lounge and pool, when they open on October 10, will be the world’s highest fully air-conditioned open-air terrace and highest infinity pool respectively.

On the menu are modern Asian dishes, from koi fish dumplings and salt and pepper aubergine tempura, to red pepper Wagyu with lotus root and wasabi lobster. Dessert pays homage to the restaurant’s Chinese and Japanese ethos, with offerings such as Year of the Snake (cashew butter fudge, hazelnut and marshmallow) and Cherry Blossom (cherry, chocolate, candy floss).

Ahead of the official opening, the restaurant is offering guests the chance to experience the menu with a 50 per cent discount on food from September 29 to October 8.

Woohoo

Cuisine: Japanese, Peruvian, Mexican

Claim to fame: Helmed by world’s first AI chef

Woohoo has a cyberpunk-meets-Spock theme. Photo: Gastronaut Hospitality

Technology and digital entertainment meet molecular gastronomy and Asian delicacies in Woohoo, located at Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai.

Here, Chef Aiman, the world’s first AI chef, will assist Michelin-lauded Reif Othman to create new recipes, fine-tune dishes to reflect seasonal produce, and help with smooth and precise kitchen operations.

The restaurant’s decor reflects its futuristic ethos, with digital art installations, reactive screens and cyberpunk interiors, plus a private lounge named Spock that simulates a spaceship journey.

On the menu are Nikkei and Mexican creations, including sushi, ceviche, robata skewers, tacos and grilled seafood.

Rodeo Drive

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Claim to fame: Bull-riding arena and arcade games

Rodeo Drive is family-friendly. Photo: Peninsula Hospitality

Opening at Oaks Hotel in Ibn Battuta Gate, the cowboy-themed restaurant features a live grill pit; arcade games and darts; and a rodeo-style bull ride.

The family-friendly space also has a children’s play zone with wall-mounted games, edutainment toys, an arts and crafts corner, books and a resident nanny on site.

The menu comes courtesy of Mexican chef Walter Melo and is a combination of American and Latin American comfort food. Flame-grilled steak and smoky briskets aside, the breadth of culinary offerings include tortilla soup, Boston clam chowder, kale Caesar salad, sizzling cheese with beef chorizo, smashed sliders, rib-eye tacos and jalapeno pesto pasta.

The latest and largest outpost of Rodeo Drive also offers live entertainment and a DJ booth resident; a mobster-inspired mancave with lashings of oak and velvet; and an arcade area with retro games and neon signage.

It also has branches in Mumbai and within Stables restaurant at Dubai Trade Centre.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km