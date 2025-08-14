Where Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits when in London, from Harrods to Saddle Cafe

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has long been a regular visitor to London, often spotted at some of the city’s most exclusive landmarks. From leisurely strolls in Hyde Park to shopping trips in Knightsbridge, his visits reflect his connection to the English capital.

This summer he was seen at luxury department store Harrods, where he stopped by Somewhere Cafe. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and Saudi businesswoman Deem Al Bassam, the cafe has built a following overseas, and his visit highlighted its growing international presence. The cafe opened its London outpost in December.

This latest stop is just one of many over the years. Here are some of the London locations he has visited.

The restaurants

Parker’s at Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel

Sheikh Mohammed was the first official guest at Parker’s in the Jumeirah Lowndes hotel when it opened in 2024. A popular home-grown Dubai eatery with Emirati owners, it is also famed for its viral Matilda cake, an indulgent chocolate creation inspired by the Roald Dahl book.

Parker's was founded in 2015 as a pop-up in Al Khazzan Park, one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhood parks. It then opened its original flagship outlet in Dubai Mall in 2016. The concept comes from UAE hospitality company Independent Food, the same group behind the region’s beloved burger venture Salt.

Saddle London in Knightsbridge

Sheikh Mohammed has also been spotted having coffee at Saddle. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Mohamed M Al Falasi in 2017, Saddle first launched as a speciality coffee truck. It quickly gained popularity for its all-day breakfast and coffee, leading Al Falasi to expand the concept into a coffee chain known as Saddle Cafe.

He further expanded by opening a restaurant called Saddle House. Today, the brand has 21 locations in five countries, including Riyadh, Cannes and Saint Tropez.

Saddle London offers a menu filled with items such as pistachio milkshake, acai bowls and a selection of breakfast options.

Shopping and leisure

Shatha Essa Kids at Harrods

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed met Emirati designer Shatha Essa Al Mulla at her retail space in Harrods. Al Mulla shared a photo of herself with the ruler of Dubai and thanked him for his "unlimited support".

Al Mulla launched her eponymous modestwear label in Dubai in 2016. She added childrenswear in 2023 and the retail space at Harrods in 2024.

Part of an initiative by Dubai Culture, Shatha Essa Kids is sold in a dedicated section of Harrods located on the fourth floor. All pieces, created for toddlers and girls up to the age of 14, were designed and produced in Dubai, Al Mulla says.

Harrods is a famous luxury department store in Knightsbridge. Opened in 1849, it has become synonymous with opulence and exclusivity, with more than 300 departments spread across seven floors. Everything from high-end fashion and jewellery to gourmet food halls are available.

Hyde Park

Sheikh Mohammed has visited the historic public park many times. In 2023, he visited with his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

The 140-hectare historic Royal Park is the largest of the green spaces that form a chain from Kensington Palace to St James's Palace, also including Kensington Gardens, Green Park and St James's Park.

