Emirati brand Shatha Essa lands at Harrods in London

“Never take no for an answer.” That is the most important piece of advice Emirati designer Shatha Essa Al Mulla says she has ever received. After launching her eponymous modestwear label in Dubai in 2016, the designer ventured into childrenswear last year, and has now become one of the few UAE designers to be given her own retail space at Harrods, the famed luxury department store in London.

Part of an initiative by Dubai Culture, Al Mulla will showcase her childrenswear line, Shatha Essa Kids, in the dedicated section located on the fourth floor.

The Shatha Essa label is otherwise known for its abayas, kaftans and understated tailoring. She called the arrival at Harrods an “extraordinary milestone” for her brand and for the UAE.

“This milestone is not just a triumph for my childrenswear label, but also a testament to our nation and its ability to present a positive image of young Emirati talent,” she said.

Shatha Essa Al Mulla designed the space herself, which includes an interactive theatre. Photo: Shatha Essa

All pieces, created for toddlers and girls up to the age of 14, were designed and produced in Dubai, Al Mulla says.

The Emirati designed the retail space herself, and said she wanted customers to feel like they've walked into a birthday party where the children get to role-play and dress up the dolls in attire similar to the pieces they can choose for themselves. There is also an interactive theatre that has illustrations of the dresses in different occasions where young visitors can play.

Shatha Essa Kids was inspired by the designer's daughters, Hessa and Hind, who she said helped shape her latest collection, influenced by dreams and fairy tales. The collection features voluminous dresses, outerwear, accessories and embellishments handcrafted from sequins and threads.

“Emirati designers have proven their ability to innovate, generate distinctive ideas and establish successful, ambitious projects that open vast horizons,” said Khulood Khoory, director of the projects and events department at Dubai Culture.

“This has enabled them to transcend the local scope, contributing to showcasing the essence of our Emirati cultural identity and highlighting the strength, competitiveness and potential of Dubai’s design sector.”