Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is pictured out and about in London

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has been spotted out and about in London, where he has been pictured with other UAE figures on holiday.

Sheikh Mohammed has also been seen in recent days dining with his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, in the UK capital and taking in the sights, such as walking in Hyde Park and shopping in Harrods.

In a post shared on Instagram by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Protocol for the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister, the Dubai ruler was pictured with his brother at a restaurant.

The image shows the brothers smiling for the camera, accompanied by two others. In another shot, they are seen standing next to each other.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai (right) with Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid (left). Photo: khalifasaeed/Instagram

In another picture taken during Sheikh Mohammed's trip, the Dubai ruler is seen with Hussain Sajwani, the billionaire founder of Dubai developer Damac Properties and his son Mehdi.

“It was truly an honour for my son, Mehdi, and me to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, @HHShkMohd Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, during our time in London,” he wrote in a post he shared on Monday.

“We were captivated by his remarkable wisdom and unwavering dedication to the well-being of his people.”

1/3 pic.twitter.com/EW9uH0VKYo — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) July 31, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed has also been pictured in London in recent days with Tajik influencer Abdu Rozik, who became the first personality from his country to receive the long-term UAE Golden Visa in 2021.

“When I first moved to UAE I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Alhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me,” he wrote in a post which he shared on Instagram this week.