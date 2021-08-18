UAE to grant golden visas to humanitarian pioneers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, says the UAE has provided more than Dh320 billion in aid since the country was founded.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said pioneers of humanitarian work in the UAE are set to be granted golden visas.

Writing to mark International Humanitarian Day on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said he was proud of the UAE for its commitment to humanitarian aid since the country was founded in 1971.

The country has provided more than Dh320 billion ($87.13bn) in aid since it was founded, he said.

The UAE has sent aid to countries such as Kenya to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Wam

"We announce that the pioneers of humanitarian work in the UAE have been granted golden residency," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We are not only an economic capital but a humanitarian capital."

Golden visa holders can live, work and study in Abu Dhabi for 10 years without the need for a national sponsor.

The initiative was launched to recognise experts in various fields who play a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s progress. It also attracts skilled workers to the UAE.

The country has long been committed to helping those in need. It has distributed aid around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE has sent more than 2,200 tonnes of medical supplies to more than 135 countries, particularly in Africa and Asia.

The UAE is also a global logistical centre in the fight against Covid-19, through the International Humanitarian City in Dubai.

This has played an integral role in shipping 80 per cent of total global medical supplies and equipment to help tackle the pandemic.

The UAE has also helped to establish field hospitals in Jordan, Guinea, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Mauritania.

UAE sends aid to Comoros - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 The UAE has sent 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and nine tonnes of vital medical supplies to Comoros. All photos Wam

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Royal wedding inspired menu Ginger, citrus and orange blossom iced tea Avocado ranch dip with crudites Cucumber, smoked salmon and cream cheese mini club sandwiches Elderflower and lemon syllabub meringue

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Director: Kushan Nandy Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami Three stars

